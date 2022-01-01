Ricardinho DIOGO

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Entreprises
FITASC
- Agent Administratif
2010 - maintenantFITASC (Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse) is an association which organizes hunting competition worldwide. It has his owns competitions: Sporting, Compak Sporting, Universal Trench, Helices and Combined Game Shooting. I made several works for this organization:
- Accounting works: record of invoices, banks documents, establishment of financial document (balance sheet etc.);
- Various computer work on Excel (presentation of competition's results), Word (presentation of documents for the General Meeting) or on the website of the FITASC (entry shooters for competitions);
- Correspondence with foreign member federations (in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese);
- Correspondence with shooters (in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese);
- Organization of shipments medals competition.
Formations
St John'S University (New York)
New York2014 - maintenantMaster in Business and Administration
CIBU - California International Business University (San Diego)