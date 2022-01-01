Menu

Ricardinho DIOGO

NEW YORK

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access

Entreprises

  • FITASC - Agent Administratif

    2010 - maintenant FITASC (Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse) is an association which organizes hunting competition worldwide. It has his owns competitions: Sporting, Compak Sporting, Universal Trench, Helices and Combined Game Shooting. I made several works for this organization:
    - Accounting works: record of invoices, banks documents, establishment of financial document (balance sheet etc.);
    - Various computer work on Excel (presentation of competition's results), Word (presentation of documents for the General Meeting) or on the website of the FITASC (entry shooters for competitions);
    - Correspondence with foreign member federations (in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese);
    - Correspondence with shooters (in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese);
    - Organization of shipments medals competition.

Formations

Réseau

