Ricardo ALAVA

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Business
Business development
Business development manager
English
Manager
Marketing
Sales
Spanish
Entreprises
Bridgestone
- Business Development Specialist
BETHUNE2008 - maintenant- Creation of the fidelity scheme “Bridgestone Biker’s Club”, integrating the best tyre retailers. Guiding the country teams in order to design a retail marketplace strategy and expand our core dealer network.
- Propose & follow up sales actions to achieve the sales targets in each Sales Unit.
- Participate in the development of the sales and marketing plan on the short and long terms.
- Set up the Minimum Price strategy for distributors and implement the Pan-European price policy.
Bridgestone
- Motorsports Coordinator
BETHUNE2004 - 2008- Managing Bridgestone’s Racing tyres brand, stimulating sales and controlling the whole price structure for the Motorcycle Dept.
- Position the brand with the company’s target, through the development of both short and long term marketing strategies. Supporting the budget-forming process by reviewing the utilisation of resources, creating justifications and proposals for expenditure and managing suppliers to maximise budgets.
- Prepare detail product information and clearly identify new market opportunities for growth.
- Events organization, presentations and promotional activities; staying in touch with the specialized press to ensure the right coverage of Bridgestone’s products and strengthening contacts by collaborating in racing programs.
Self Employed
- Salesman
2003 - 2004- Sales to Sport retailers and Motorcycle dealers, working with brands like UFO, Gaerne, OF3, KTM-bikes in the North of Spain.
Cannondale Europe
- Inside Account Manager
2002 - 2003- Sales operations for distributors & retailers.
- Helping to introduce our products (motorbikes & quads) and to open new accounts in Southern Europe.
- Organising presentations in international trade shows and preparing technical support and training for dealers.
IBM
- Large Accounts Sales Specialist
Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2001- Selling to Industrial & Government customers, I overachieved the targets of $4 & $5 Millions, in the 1Q & 2Q 2001.
- Working in an International Team we succeed in winning back a global deal for 2001-2002 from Compaq.
- Opportunity owner when dealing operations for WINTEL platform’s products, being fully responsible IBM’s interests are fulfilled when negotiating bids and presenting proposals.
- To manage a mixed portfolio of market share/trends/IBM products and to develop business relationships with clients with different backgrounds.
- Integrating different IBM Brands (PC, Networking, Software, Servers…) and Services (Service Packs, Financing, Education…) to satisfy Customer’s requirements.
IBM
- Account Administrator
Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2000- Overseeing Order Desk activities (Order receipt & entry, invoicing, customer claims, credit management, Special Bids, Debt Collection, Promotions, Express Shipments, Ts&Cs, SLAs, etc) in the daily contact with IBM Business Partners and customers, to achieve customer care and revenue/volume targets.
- To liaise with other IBM country locations, dealers and customers ensuring that their interests are fully represented within the IBM manufacturing plant for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa).
- To communicate with the sales force to action marketing objectives for their product groups. This includes articulating, with product marketing, plans to sell out slow moving stock, increasing product mix of higher margin products and communicate available to sell (also EOL & new products) in order to maximise volumes and revenue.
- To work closely with Sales/Marketing to ensure that product requirements for each channel are fed into the Greenock manufacturing plant and that the needs of the channel are reflected into key activities.
- To follow production of EMEA orders, order backlog management and to monitor the presentation and negotiation of any bids and tenders for large opportunities where a non-standard configuration/pricing is required.
Formations
Universidad Del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea Facultad de ECONOMICAS (Bilbao)
Bilbao1995 - 1998Finances
Universidad Del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea EU - Estudios Empresariales (Bilbao)