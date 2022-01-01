Ricardo CUNHA DA COSTA

Ricardo is graduated in Production Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (1988), he had his master degree in Production Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in 1993 and Ph.d. in development and natural ressources economics at École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales - Paris - in 1999. He stayed at Watson Institute for the Environment Studies program at Brown University in 2002 and he has a MBA in Finance at IBMEC - Rio de Janeiro (2008). He is manager in the oil and gas supply chain department at Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). He has experience in energy modeling and energy studies, acting on the following subjects: oil & natural gas, biofuels, wind, climate change and sustainable development indicators.



