I'm Ricardo Daudier, a Network Engineer, Web designer , an English speaker, a teacher, and an Security Cameras. I'm from Haiti and live in Punta cana Dominican Rep. I'm fluent in (Creole,French and English ). ----- Things I love include art, build , teaching, and the English language. My time spent at the Cisco Networking Academy to learn and build myself about how to be a good engineer more and more by sharing with others .



For Checking of my Qualifications and Status I encourage you to click under the link below in order to get to know well.



https://www.youracclaim.com/badges/e137615a-da63-42c8-bdf6-bacd526f9e35/public_url