Ricardo DAUDIER

  • Go Greeen Toy
  • Web Designer -Network Engineering- Security Cameras.

Dominican Republic

En résumé

I'm Ricardo Daudier, a Network Engineer, Web designer , an English speaker, a teacher, and an Security Cameras. I'm from Haiti and live in Punta cana Dominican Rep. I'm fluent in (Creole,French and English ). ----- Things I love include art, build , teaching, and the English language. My time spent at the Cisco Networking Academy to learn and build myself about how to be a good engineer more and more by sharing with others .

For Checking of my Qualifications and Status I encourage you to click under the link below in order to get to know well.

Entreprises

  • Go Greeen Toy - Web Designer -Network Engineering- Security Cameras.

    Autre | Dominican Republic 2020 - maintenant I build website for them and Administrate remotely their system and provide suggestion to the staff and many other things necessary.

  • Association Men nan Men D'Epargne et de Credit - Data Manager, Security Cameras.

    Informatique | Debussy kamoro ,Haiti 2019 - maintenant I have to manage all of the file and let the people to access them via Internet while i'm providing the control over the courtyard with cameras for security.

  • Top Services Technology - Networking

    Informatique | Dominican Republic 2018 - 2020 Selling and build Services about Technology.

  • Nos petits Frere et soeurs (NPH) - Network Administrator

    Informatique | Tabarre,Haiti 2014 - 2020 I have managed the System of information while putting all of the system in a server for stored information and then I have also control the system of cameras of the hospital as well.

Formations

  • CISCO NETWORKING ACADEMY

    Carlifornia 2016 - 2020 I have studied and got certified you may verify at the following link.

    https://www.youracclaim.com/badges/e137615a-da63-42c8-bdf6-bacd526f9e35/public_url

Réseau

