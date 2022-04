Ricardo GUINANCIO is the managing director of the RP Export company .

• Import Export & International Business

• Buyer and Buyer Facilitator for Gold Dore Bars and Buyer Facilitator for Bullions

• Buyer Facilitator for Oil derivate commodities (JP54, D6, LPG, MAZUT, BLCO, ...)

• Sourcing activities for commodities (natural fertilizers, precious stones, ...)





Feel free to contact me via e-mail : rguinancio@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

ABAP

Export

Import

Import Export

International

International trading

Life sciences

SAP

SAP ABAP

Trading