Ricardo SILVA

Geneva 23

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Configuration management
HPC
Python
Monitoring
Linux

Entreprises

  • CERN - HPC Linux Systems Engineer

    Geneva 23 2007 - maintenant Responsible for the deployment, operations and support of CERN’s 60,000 core compute cluster running Platform’s LSF on Linux and serving thousands of users. Responsible for the deployment, operations and support of the Computing (CE), Information (BDII) and Accounting (APEL) components of the Worldwide LHC Computing Grid (WLCG) at CERN.

  • CERN - Software Engineer

    Geneva 23 2006 - 2007 Responsible for coordinating the integration of detector survey data into the offline alignment
    procedures as a member of the ALICE Experiment’s Core Offline team.

  • CERN - Software Engineer

    Geneva 23 2003 - 2006 Responsible for the design and implementation of a repository of quality control scans of
    ATLAS Muon wire chambers performed with an X-Ray Tomograph.

Formations

  • Faculdade De Engenharia Da Universidade Do Porto FEUP (Porto)

    Porto 1998 - 2003 Licenciatura em Engenharia Electrotécnica e de Computadores

    Electrical and Computer Engineering - Five year degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a specialization in Telecommunications, Computers and Electronics

