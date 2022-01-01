Ricardo SILVA

Mes compétences :
Configuration management
HPC
Python
Monitoring
Linux
Entreprises
CERN
- HPC Linux Systems Engineer
Geneva 232007 - maintenantResponsible for the deployment, operations and support of CERN’s 60,000 core compute cluster running Platform’s LSF on Linux and serving thousands of users. Responsible for the deployment, operations and support of the Computing (CE), Information (BDII) and Accounting (APEL) components of the Worldwide LHC Computing Grid (WLCG) at CERN.
CERN
- Software Engineer
Geneva 232006 - 2007Responsible for coordinating the integration of detector survey data into the offline alignment
procedures as a member of the ALICE Experiment’s Core Offline team.
CERN
- Software Engineer
Geneva 232003 - 2006Responsible for the design and implementation of a repository of quality control scans of
ATLAS Muon wire chambers performed with an X-Ray Tomograph.
Formations
Faculdade De Engenharia Da Universidade Do Porto FEUP (Porto)
Porto1998 - 2003Licenciatura em Engenharia Electrotécnica e de Computadores
Electrical and Computer Engineering - Five year degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a specialization in Telecommunications, Computers and Electronics