Riccardo Raul GOMEZ BOUCHET

A professionally qualified and highly experienced Power System Protection Expert with recent emphasis on all Technical Services Functions. He has been responsible for technical leadership, recruitment, and training of staff in this field and has been involved in all areas of protection applications from LV to EHV up to 500 kV with 17 years of full-time working experience. He has led or conducted investigations into major or complex protection incidents or problems and suggested remedial strategies or solutions, covering utility transmission and distribution, large-scale and small-scale generation, with responsibility for customer training, product certification, and on-site commissioning services in over 38 countries.