Riccardo RIBOLLA

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Direction commerciale
Prospection commerciale
Négociation commerciale
Management commercial
Développement commercial
Marketing
Finance
Gestion commerciale
Market research
strategic development
graphic design
financial management
exceptional communication skills
analysis
Wholesale
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Inventory Management
Fashion management
Excellent communication skills
Debt Finance
Commercial management
Analysis of market trends and compilation
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Alfredo Agozzino R.nze - SALES EXECUTIVE

    2006 - maintenant Main duties:
    * Business and financial management of 11 brands fashion, sports industry/sportswear: New Balance, Adidas Original, Napapijri, U.S. polo assn, Russell Athletic, Lotto, Mauro Grifoni, M. Grifoni, Dolce&Gabbana underwear, Rossignol piuma ;
    * Analysis of market trends and compilation of data from market research to document the planning and strategies ;
    * Research competitors in the market and industry trends to identify potential new products and services ;
    * Management and coordination of both the commercial and financial portfolio of approximately 350 wholesale customers ;
    * Direction of marketing activities aimed to introduce new products and promote their visibility ;
    * Analysis of customer requirements, creating a business plan and implementation of a strategic development

    Complementary tasks:
    * Management of 7 flagship stores ;
    * Determination of requirements of personnel and execution of interviews, hiring and training of new employees. Management and coordination of five direct resources. ;
    * Debt collection, analysis and control of financial solvency of the customer portfolio

    Goals achieved:
    * Increased steady sales of approximately 10%.
    Over the past two years it has achieved an increase of 40% from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 2.1 million per season, both through in-depth market research and business goals change in response to changing needs and customer preferences, the opening of flagship stores in major cities in the region, and through the identification of local entrepreneurs dynamic and financially solid.

  • Gruppo A.M. - SALES MANAGER

    2002 - 2005 Main duties:
    * Commercial management of 5 brand area fashion / luxury junior: Dolce&Gabbana, Versace Young, Belstaff Junior, Les Copains Junior, Monnalisa ;
    * Formulation of a comprehensive business plan with clear and feasible sales targets ;
    * Developing, marketing and sale of a wide range of junior and kids products ;
    * Commitment to obtain new accounts while maintaining relationships with existing ones ;
    * Reviewing sales reports and activity to measure productivity and achieve the goals of business performance

    Goals achieved:
    * Increased sales by 20% through in-depth market research and business goals change in response to changing needs and preferences of customers

  • Alfredo Agozzino R;nze - COMMERCIAL

    2001 - 2001 Main duties:
    * Marketing and sales of a wide range of clothing in reference to the 4 fashion brand managed (Class Roberto Cavalli, Versace Classic, Iceberg Jeans, Belstaff) ;
    * Research competitors in the market and industry trends to identify potential new products and services.

Formations

  • European School Of Economics (Milano)

    Milano 1998 - 2002 Bachelors Degree

    Specialization: Fashion management

  • Liceo Classico San Luigi (Palermo)

    Palermo 1993 - 1998 Diploma

    Secondary school graduation Liceo Classico San Luigi Gonzaga
    Student Representative

