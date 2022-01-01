Retail
Richard Alex AKRE
Ajouter
Richard Alex AKRE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AFRIQUE INFO ET DISTRIBUTION
- GENERAL MANAGER
maintenant
CIFAD
- DIRECTEUR DU SERVICE INFORMATIQUE
2002 - 2005
VENTE, DISTRIBUTION ET NEGOCE
Formations
ETS LOKO (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1995 - 1998
COMPTABILITE
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel