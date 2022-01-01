Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Richard BASQUIN
Ajouter
Richard BASQUIN
CANNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
pôle management
Merchandising
Marketing
Entreprises
STANFORD, Groupe VERYWEAR
- Directeur Adjoint / Responsable Merchandising Groupe Stanford
2016 - maintenant
STANFORD, Groupe Verywear
- DIRECTEUR ADJOINT
2014 - maintenant
STANFORD, magasin de PAP multimarques Haut de Gamme Ville & Sportwear
STANFORD, Groupe Verywear
- 1er VENDEUR
2013 - 2014
STANFORD, magasin de PAP multimarques Haut de Gamme Ville & Sportwear
STANFORD, groupe Verywear
- VENDEUR
2012 - 2013
STANFORD, magasin de PAP multimarques Haut de Gamme Ville & Sportwear
E-commerce INTERMARCHE
- Préparateur & livreur
2012 - 2012
Préparateur et livreur E-commerce INTERMARCHE, Intermarché Orgeval 78.
Secrétariat THALAFRANCE
- ASSISTANT DIR COMM
2010 - 2012
HUGO BOSS
- VENDEUR
Paris
2009 - 2009
HUGO BOSS
- VENDEUR
Paris
2008 - 2008
Formations
Mod'Art International Paris
Paris
2007 - 2009
Ecole de commerce spécialisée dans la mode / Pôle Management de la mode
Université De Versailles
Saint Quentin En Yvelines
2006 - 2007
1ere année licence Histoire/ Géo
Lycée Vincent Van Gogh
Aubergenville
2005 - 2006
Baccalauréat (série L) option Histoire des Arts
Obtention du baccalauréat (série L) option Histoire des Arts
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel