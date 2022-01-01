Richard BRUNOIS

SONY COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT
- Head of Communication
Puteaux1993 - maintenantSony Computer Entertainment Inc. manufacturers, distributes and markets the PlayStation® game console, the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) handheld entertainment system and the PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3®) system. PlayStation has revolutionized home entertainment by introducing advanced 3D graphic processing, and PlayStation 2 further enhances the PlayStation legacy as the core of home networked entertainment. PSP is a new handheld entertainment system that allows users to enjoy 3D games, with high-quality full-motion video, and high-fidelity stereo audio. PS3 is an advanced computer system, incorporating the state-of-the-art Cell processor with super computer like power.
On my own, I'm in charge of the communication of all products distributed by SCE France. This includes launchs of all PlayStation platforms since the first one in 1995 until the PS Vita in 2012 and all games and peripherals published by Sony.