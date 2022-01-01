Richard BURDENIUK

Mes compétences :
Digital
Digital Media
Média
Tax
Technology
TMT
Entreprises
Deloitte
- Manager - R&D Tax Services
Puteauxmaintenant
Fluid Media Inc.
- Technology Director
2001 - 2005I was responsible for the specification and delivery of our software development, infrastructure, and technical support services. I particpated in specifcying and developing software fo startups such as riterate.ca (see references) to Fortune 500 companies such as Berkshire Hathaway’s Shaw Industries. In the case of Shaw Industirs the resulting assets met with great success, increasing sales and reliabilty and my client now serves as the youngest female director in a Berkshire Hathaway company.
I help lead the trasition to new development technologies and proceses to relfect the changing state of custom applicaiton develpoment and the emergence of web 2.0 technolgoies. I also lead new technology acquisitions and implementations as well as helped coordinate vendor partnerships and strategic alliances to develop innovative software products. We became one of the first North American represenatives for two advanced image manipulation and matching systems.
Distributed Science / Dcypher.net / Process Tree
- Software & Business Development
2000 - 2001I was the first employee of this .com startup that developed and applied distributed computing technology. We started with software able to solving very big problems by breaking them up into smaller potentially decoupled units of work. With over 160,000 users on our "Process Tree" network we eventaully backed into the web metrics business as we could provide real-time real world testing from our global network!
I was hired to help with misc. development on web & statistics but moved into business development and fund raising.