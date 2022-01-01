Richard JEFFERSON

I am an experienced Investment Consultant and wealth manager with an extensive knowledge in wealth management consultancy. I have been a financial adviser since 2000 as Ive always loved helping clients direct their finances. Im particularly well-suited to advise clients with affairs and assets in both countries.



As an adviser, I deal with important facets of my clients financial and personal affairs, and I appreciate not only the significance of the trust they place in me but also the huge difference we can make to their and their familys future. I love what I do and relish working with clients who want the benefit of my advice.