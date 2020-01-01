Menu

Richard RICHARDPETE (MILLER)

BERLING

En résumé

After various experiences in the management of upstream flows, warehouse management and support in the integration of WMS, since December 2014 I have held the position of integration project manager.

Analyzing and understanding customer needs, providing a rational response while contributing to technical and human change are aspects of the integration of information systems that particularly interest me.


Strong geographic mobility
peter howard 4u @ gmail.com
+33674125096

My skills:
Project management Functional
design Functional
recipe
Training
WMS interfaces <-> ERP / WCS
SQL
Change management
Infolog
EDI
SAP

