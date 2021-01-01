Richard VIGNOLO

Quality Assurance (QA) is an integral part of any successful digital project. Whether you are building a website or mobile application, a thorough QA process will protect the value of your brand.



With the continuing evolution of Operating Systems, web browsers, and mobile devices on which your digital presence will be viewed, it is essential to deliver an optimal and bug-free experience to your visitors. Every mistake that goes live leads to a decreased customer experience, and there are very few second chances to win back customer confidence.



In this respect, StarDust offers QA & Testing Services to Digital Solutions Providers. As a trusted third party, we support more than 200 brands and developers, including global Companies, Digital & Creative agencies and early start-ups.



Choosing StarDust to conduct the Acceptance Testing phase of your Digital project will allow you to :

- Ensure you have the coverage you need, by implementing the right testing strategy ;

- Improve quality : a formal testing process will result in finding more bugs, therefore improving the quality of the end product ;

- Access our QA Lab, equipped with more than 1,800 screens & devices (browsers, tablets, smartphones,...) on which our professional testers will run their tests ;

- Optimize test cycles thus reducing time-to-market ;

- Free up internal resources that can be deployed for other core activities ;

- Learn best practices & gain experience from our experts.



Feel free to contact us for more information on our Services. Our contact details : contact@stardust-testing.com / +33 4 91 68 66 28



« Quality is for free, non-quality costs you money » - Philip B. Crosby (1926-2001).



