Rim MAYARR

A resourceful civil engineer who is experienced in engineering design from the initial conceptual stage, through feasibility study and to detailed design . Physically fit and able to work on-site.
The main objective being able to create safe, Healthy and Environmentally acceptable working conditions throughout the project.
Mes compétences :
Structural engineering
Engineering concepts
Estimating techniques
Carrying out site audits
Site supervision
Architectural design
Can handle stress
Communication skills
Always pro-active
Professional manner
Safety conscious
Pas de formation renseignée