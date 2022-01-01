Menu

Rim MAYARR

TUNISIE

En résumé

A resourceful civil engineer who is experienced in engineering design from the initial conceptual stage, through feasibility study and to detailed design . Physically fit and able to work on-site.
The main objective being able to create safe, Healthy and Environmentally acceptable working conditions throughout the project.

Mes compétences :
Structural engineering
Engineering concepts
Estimating techniques
Carrying out site audits
Site supervision
Architectural design
Can handle stress
Communication skills
Always pro-active
Professional manner
Safety conscious

Entreprises

  • SADEEN immo - Structural and site engineer

    2014 - maintenant
    • Project: Haut-standing residence
    • Project Description: Building ( 2B+GR+MEZ+5 FLOOR+ ROOF)
    - Planning, organizing, scheduling the activities using Ms Project and monitoring the progress at site and updating
    the baseline program accordingly on monthly and weekly basis
    - Assistingsenior planning engineer in preparation of bar charts, delay reports
    - Ensure to conduct Safety Audits / Inspection on the Site, Camp & all other facilities.
    - Prepare Activity Risk Assessment to all jobs before the start of any job with the Project Team.
    - Submitting daily, weekly and monthly reports to client/ consultant
    - Visiting the site (twice or thrice a week ) and taking the updates and progress photographs and submitting them
    to client/consultant in a proper way
    - Ensure the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by all employees at the required area and situations.
    - Assisting in site activities also like block works and plastering, tiling works.

  • SIAT - Structural civil Engineer

    2014 - 2014 • Project: viaduct in Togo, Africa
    • Project Description: Design and calculation
    • Job Description:
    - Monitor progress throughout the construction process and comparing this with the projected schedule of work
    -Design, calculation and projection of structures in reinforced concrete.
    • Manual and automatic calculations; coming down of loads, reinforcements…
    • Computer drawing of framework plans and production of the execution file.
    -Study the building, equipment, procedures, and records of accidents and point out safety hazards.

  • OACA - Road Engineer

    2011 - 2011 • Project:airfield pavements in Tunis-Carthage international airport
    • Project Description: Design and study
    • Job Description:
    •Study the characteristics of airfield pavements.
    •Treat the example of Tunis-Carthage international airport runway.
    •Training a week on the Alizé LCPC software.
    •Modeling using the track software.
    •Calculation using the Alizé LCPC software.

Formations

