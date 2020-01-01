Menu

Robert BERDON

SAUMUR

En résumé

Contact details: robertgeorges.berdon@orange.fr - Specialities: industrial and sanitary pumps (AODD, EODD, piston, hose pumps, drum pumps, drum unloaders). I have hold various operational positions in national and international sales. Competencies and proven experience and results in international markets, sales, export, territory and distributors management, sales and product training, management of private label accounts, lobbying with large accounts. Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Northern Africa. Travels and home-office position.

Entreprises

  • GRACO - RESPONSABLE DES VENTES ZONE EXPORT

    2011 - maintenant Pompes pneumatiques à double membrane, Pompes pneumatiques a double membrane ultra-pures, Pompes electriques à double membrane, Pompes peristaltiques, Pompes et Vide-fûts alimentaires 200 l et 1000 l

    Développement du CA (1,9 M$) et du réseau de vente indirect sur l'Espagne, la France, l'Italie, le Portugal et l'Afrique du Nord. Expertise des normes sanitaires / hygiéniques EHEDG et CE 1935/2004. Expertise de la filière du concentré de tomate et du marché cosmétique. 80% en déplacement. Home office.

    Meilleure croissance des ventes (effectif de 27 managers) : n° 1 (+22%) en 2015
    Création et expansion d'un compte marque de distributeur MDD (300 000$)
    Acquisition de nouveaux Grands Comptes (Heinz Espagne, General Mills Espagne, Christian Dior France, Pierre Fabre...) et de nouveaux distributeurs en Espagne (de 1 à 5, CA augmenté de 100%)
    Premières ventes du système vide-conteneurs B.E.S. 1000 litres de type « Pallecon » (100 000$, faites en Espagne)
    4 ventes suplémentaires B.E.S. faites en 2017 (400 000$)
    Développement du marché des vide-fûts 200 litres

    COMPETENCES CLES
    Suivre un marché sur une zone européenne
    Négocier un contrat
    Elaborer des propositions commerciales
    Superviser des réseaux de vente ou des circuits de distribution internationaux
    Déterminer les objectifs stratégiques de vente d'un secteur
    Superviser une équipe de vente
    Assister techniquement l'équipe de vente
    Développer un portefeuille clients et prospects
    Mettre en place des actions commerciales
    Suivre un budget
    Animer une réunion de travail ou une réunion commerciale
    Analyser un marché
    Promouvoir un couple produit / marché au travers des événements, des medias et des organes d'opinion

  • GRACO - CHEF DE SECTEUR DES VENTES

    2005 - 2011 Systemes de manipulation des fluides industriels : peinture, coatings, lubrifiants, colles, mastics, produits chimiques, resines fibre de verre...

    Développement du CA (3 M€) et du réseau de distributeurs spécialisés (intégrateurs & installateurs). Marchés Peinture Industrie et Automobile. Expertise des applications de finition sur bois (marché meubles et huisseries). 80% en déplacement. Home office.

    3ème meilleure croissance des ventes en 2008 dont +11% de CA nouveaux distributeurs (260 000 €)
    Acquisition de distributeurs clés dans le marché de la finition Bois (fabricant de produit et distributeurs de la concurrence)

Formations

Réseau