Robert BERDON

Contact details: robertgeorges.berdon@orange.fr - Specialities: industrial and sanitary pumps (AODD, EODD, piston, hose pumps, drum pumps, drum unloaders). I have hold various operational positions in national and international sales. Competencies and proven experience and results in international markets, sales, export, territory and distributors management, sales and product training, management of private label accounts, lobbying with large accounts. Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Northern Africa. Travels and home-office position.