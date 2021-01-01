Managing Director, CPL Business Consultants.



CPL provides consultancy on strategies, markets and technology for business development in ingredients for food, health and nutrition, dietary supplements, animal feed, petfood, agriculture (bio-control), cosmetics, fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals. We deliver high quality work, prudent advice and real action plans.



Specialties:



Sector expertise: Food Ingredients & Food Additives (including Food Technology), Nutraceuticals & Health Ingredients (e.g. Supplements and Functional Foods), Biotechnology & Fermentation, Animal Health & Nutrition (e.g. Feed and Feed Additives), Bio-Agriculture & Arable Inputs (e.g. Crop Protection, Biopesticides, Biostimulants), Cosmetics Ingredients & Fine Chemicals, Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals.



Functional expertise: Corporate Strategy, M&A, Due Diligence, Acquisition Targeting, Market Entry Strategy / Price Sensitivity, Market Analysis, Technology Transfer, Technology Scouting, R&D Strategy.



Dr Robert Harwood, PhD, MBA, Associate of the Royal College of Science, Fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, Member of the Institute of Food Technology, Fellow of the Institute of Food Science and Technology.