Menu

Robert JASSEREAU

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SACEM - Chargé de clientèle

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1992 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycé Ozenne (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1985 - 1987

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :