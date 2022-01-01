Robert KARAM

FLUENTLY TRILINGUAL IN ARABIC, FRENCH, AND ENGLISH.
DETERMINATION, RESILIENCE, AMBITION, RESPECT, AND LOYALTY are my personal core values! I have a Bachelor's degree in Economics. Currently, I am a master's student in Financial Engineering.
I had the chance to develop a strong foundation of skills, such as:
- Verbal, oral, and written communication skills
- Attention to detail, multitasking, and flexibility
-Professionalism, strong work ethic, teamwork
-MS-Office (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)
-Competence in R, Rstudio, Eviews, Python, and Matlab
Currently, I am seeking an internship opportunity in Sales, Finance, Banking, or Economics to learn more, apply my knowledge, and grow as a person and a professional.
