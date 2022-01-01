Robert KARAM

FLUENTLY TRILINGUAL IN ARABIC, FRENCH, AND ENGLISH.



DETERMINATION, RESILIENCE, AMBITION, RESPECT, AND LOYALTY are my personal core values! I have a Bachelor's degree in Economics. Currently, I am a master's student in Financial Engineering.



I had the chance to develop a strong foundation of skills, such as:



- Verbal, oral, and written communication skills

- Attention to detail, multitasking, and flexibility

-Professionalism, strong work ethic, teamwork

-MS-Office (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

-Competence in R, Rstudio, Eviews, Python, and Matlab



Currently, I am seeking an internship opportunity in Sales, Finance, Banking, or Economics to learn more, apply my knowledge, and grow as a person and a professional.