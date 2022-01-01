Robert ROBERT ZUCCONI

Lakeform
- Managing Consultant
Autre | North Sydney
2004 - maintenant
Niche Focused Pure Search Recruitment.
Business Development & Account Management.
Negotiation and development of engagement contracts with business unit leaders, procurement and human resources.
Partnering with clients, providing advisory on recruitment plans, strategies, positioning, candidate management and refinement of the recruitment process.
Full Life cycle / 360 degree process, end to end management of project life cycle and resourcing including ongoing and continuous market mapping, networking, resourcing calls, headhunt calls, interviewing, reference checking and contract/salary negotiation.
Industry focus is on the Professional Services (Accounting / Law firms / Technology), Software, Communications, Financial Services and Banking sectors.
Geographical coverage and experience includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Peoples Republic of China, Japan, Korea, India, London, Russia, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic, Kenya, South Africa, UK and USA.
Interested in people with language skills including: Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Dutch, Vietnamese, Korean, Turkish, Greek, Thai, Polish, Slovak, Hungarian, Czech, Swedish, Norwegian & Finnish.