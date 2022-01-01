Menu

Robert ROBERT ZUCCONI

  • Lakeform
  • Managing Consultant

North Sydney

En résumé

We assist Corporate and Professional Services organisations with securing talented individuals. Many of our clients are global and regional leaders in their chosen fields and we have extensive experience in helping them with securing their talent around the world.

Focus: Compliance, Investigations, Forensic Accounting, Fraud Investigation, Financial Crimes, Anti Money Laundering, Dispute Services, Litigation Support, Computer Forensics, IT Forensics, E-Discovery, Cyber, Data Analytics, Data Analysis, IT Security, Corporate Security, Business Intelligence, Expert Witness and International Arbitration.

Entreprises

  • Lakeform - Managing Consultant

    Autre | North Sydney 2004 - maintenant Niche Focused Pure Search Recruitment.

    Business Development & Account Management.

    Negotiation and development of engagement contracts with business unit leaders, procurement and human resources.

    Partnering with clients, providing advisory on recruitment plans, strategies, positioning, candidate management and refinement of the recruitment process.

    Full Life cycle / 360 degree process, end to end management of project life cycle and resourcing including ongoing and continuous market mapping, networking, resourcing calls, headhunt calls, interviewing, reference checking and contract/salary negotiation.

    Industry focus is on the Professional Services (Accounting / Law firms / Technology), Software, Communications, Financial Services and Banking sectors.

    Geographical coverage and experience includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Peoples Republic of China, Japan, Korea, India, London, Russia, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic, Kenya, South Africa, UK and USA.

    Interested in people with language skills including: Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Dutch, Vietnamese, Korean, Turkish, Greek, Thai, Polish, Slovak, Hungarian, Czech, Swedish, Norwegian & Finnish.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :