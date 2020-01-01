Robert WILLIAMS

I am a medical doctor, an orthopedic surgeon, working under the United Nations. I am from Casper, Wyoming US

I can perform six surgeries a week and work closely with primary care physicians and rehab therapists to return patients to full function.

I have least 10 years of experience operating on orthopedic injuries, and I am also board-certified in sports medicine.

Compassion: I care about my patients and helping people.

Commitment: I am dedicated to furthering my knowledge and learning about the latest advances in the orthopedic field.

Professionalism: I can handle myself professionally and ethically.

Communication: I am able to clearly explain complex medical terms in easy-to-understand ways to patients, families and other professionals.

Decision-making: I make treatments and surgical recommendations that are in the patients best interest. I might also have to make quick decisions mid-surgery.