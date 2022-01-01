Menu

Robert WORONKIEWICZ

LYON

En résumé

Robert Woronkiewicz

Mes compétences :
Stratégie IT

Entreprises

  • SAS IT Solutions - Responsable Marketing

    1985 - maintenant

Formations

  • Grenoble (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1999 - 2002

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :