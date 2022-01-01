Rodrigo RPINOO (PINO)

With 15 years of experience in Strategic Management Consulting, with a specific focus on the intersection of new technology and digital-focused businesses, I have a deep understanding of the trends and challenges facing companies in the digital age, and I have a Proven track record of developing and implementing successful strategies to help companies capitalize on these opportunities.

In addition to my digital experience, I also have extensive experience in occupational health and safety. I have in-depth knowledge of regulations and best practices in this field, and have developed and implemented successful programs to improve employee safety in various organizations by implementing methodology and tools from the digital world.

Finally, my experience in senior environmental management has allowed me to understand the importance of the environmental impact of the business and the importance of sustainable development.

In summary, I believe my skills and experience in strategic management, digital commerce, occupational health and safety, and environmental management would make me a valuable asset to any organization, and I would welcome the opportunity to contribute my experience to help drive growth and development. success.