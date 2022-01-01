Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rodrigue CHRIST
Ajouter
Rodrigue CHRIST
PLATEAU CAILLOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LIBYA OIL REUNION
- Cadre commercial
2008 - maintenant
Chef de secteur carte et consommateurs. Commercialisation de produits pétroliers.
En charge de 287 comptes clients.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Eric BONNEAU
Hamid DRICI
Julie CONDEMI
Laurent DESCHATEAUX
Leila KOPFF
Nadine CICHY
Olivier ZITVOGEL
Pascal KRYL
Sébastien BORDONNÉ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z