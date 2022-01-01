Menu

Rodrigue KANUMBU

  • GIZ
  • Consultant indépendant

Kinshasa, Goma et Bukavu

Entreprises

  • GIZ - Consultant indépendant

    Technique | Kinshasa, Goma et Bukavu 2020 - 2021 ExpérienceExpérience
    Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH
    ConsultantConsultant
    Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH · CDDDeutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH · CDD
    déc. 2020 - févr. 2021 · 3 moisdéc. 2020 - févr. 2021 · 3 mois
    Bukavu, Sud-Kivu, Congo (DRC)Bukavu, Sud-Kivu, Congo (DRC)
    Consultant in technical and logistical support for activities in the field of intervention "Transparency and participation in the mining sector" in the Integrated Development of the Mining Sector project (DISM / GIZ)
    • Updating the mapping and / or directory of civil society organizations working in natural resource management and ensuring a “diagnosis” / “evaluation” of the partners who benefit from local grants (strengths, weaknesses, expertise, targets, intervention areas ...);
    • Ensure with the administration of the DISM project the logistical organization of Sustainable Investment activities in Kivu

  • GIZ - Technical advisor

    Technique | Kinsahsa 2016 - 2020 Logo de Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH
    Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbHDeutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
    Temps plein · 5 ans 2 moisTemps plein · 5 ans 2 mois
    Technical advisor in afforestationTechnical advisor in afforestation
    avr. 2016 - mai 2020 · 4 ans 2 moisavr. 2016 - mai 2020 · 4 ans 2 mois
    Kinshasa, Congo (DRC)Kinshasa, Congo (DRC)
    - Good experience working with government institutions at different levels (national and provincial);
    - Proven experience and collaboration working with local green sector NGOs Beneficiaries of local grants from the BGF program;
    - Propose technical decisions to the program for forestry projects (Natural Resource Management and reforestation) developed in the provinces (South Kivu and Maniema);
    - Technical advisory support to the Ministry of the Environment on issues related to reforestation, climate change and the management of local community forest concessions;
    - Conduct the research and analysis process for the elaboration of technical standards for reforestation adapted to the different agro-ecological zones of South Kivu and supervise several field missions with partners in sometimes very difficult conditions;
    - Technical support to state partners in the various capacity building training courses in natural resource management techniques;
    - To accompany the process of identifying promising value chains and the promotion of wood energy value chains;
    - Support the identification and promotion of different sources of renewable energy in South Kivu through the Center for Renewable Energy for Development (CERD).- Good experience working with government institutions at different levels (national and provincial); - Proven experience and collaboration working with local green sector NGOs Beneficiaries of local grants from the BGF program; - Propose technical decisions to the program for forestry projects (Natural Resource Management and reforestation) developed in the provinces (South Kivu and Maniema); - Technical advisory support to the Ministry of the Environment on issues related to reforestation, climate change and the management of local community forest concessions; - Conduct the research and analysis process for the elaboration of technical standards for reforestation adapted to the different agro-ecological zones of South Kivu and supervise several field missions with partners in sometimes very difficult conditions; - Technical support to state partners in the various capacity building training courses in natural resource management techniques; - To accompany the process of identifying promising value chains and the promotion of wood energy value chains; - Support the identification and promotion of different sources of renewable energy in South Kivu through the Center for Renewable Energy for Development (CERD).…voir plus
    Technical Advisor in afforestation/reforestationTechnical Advisor in afforestation/reforestation
    avr. 2016 - mai 2020 · 4 ans 2 moisavr. 2016 - mai 2020 · 4 ans 2 mois
    Congo (DRC)Congo (DRC)
    - Good experience working with government institutions at different levels (national and provincial);
    - Proven experience and collaboration working with local green sector NGOs Beneficiaries of local grants from the BGF program;
    - Propose technical decisions to the program for forestry projects (Natural Resource Management and reforestation) developed in the provinces (South Kivu and Maniema);
    - Technical advisory support to the Ministry of the Environment on issues related to reforestation, climate change and the management of local community forest concessions;
    - Leading the process of developing technical standards for reforestation adapted to the different agro-ecological zones of South Kivu and supervising several field missions with partners in sometimes very difficult conditions;
    - Technical support to state partners in the various capacity building training courses in natural resource management techniques;
    - To accompany the process of identifying promising value chains and the promotion of wood energy value chains;
    - Support the identification and promotion of different sources of renewable energy in South Kivu through the Center for Renewable Energy for Development (CERD).
    - Good experience working with government institutions at different levels (national and provincial); - Proven experience and collaboration working with local green sector NGOs Beneficiaries of local grants from the BGF program; - Propose technical decisions to the program for forestry projects (Natural Resource Management and reforestation) developed in the provinces (South Kivu and Maniema); - Technical advisory support to the Ministry of the Environment on issues related to reforestation, climate change and the management of local community forest concessions; - Leading the process of developing technical standards for reforestation adapted to the different agro-ecological zones of South Kivu and supervising several field missions with partners in sometimes very difficult conditions; - Technical support to state partners in the various capacity building training courses in natural resource management techniques; - To accompany the process of identifying promising value chains and the promotion of wood energy value chains; - Support the identification and promotion of different sources of renewable energy in South Kivu through the Center for Renewable Energy for Development (CERD). …voir plus
    Technical expert in sustainable forest managementTechnical expert in sustainable forest management
    avr. 2015 - avr. 2016 · 1 an 1 moisavr. 2015 - avr. 2016 · 1 an 1 mois
    Kinshasa, Congo (DRC)Kinshasa, Congo (DRC)
    - REDD+ focal point in three provinces in the former configuration of the country: South Kivu, Maniema and Katanga (Ensure the contribution of program activities to the 5 of 7 pillars of the national REDD+ strategy) ;
    - Support the person in charge of the forest field of action in the monitoring and implementation of the National Program for Environment, Forests, Water and Biodiversity (PNEFEB-2) as well as the progressive development of this strategic planning and its application in the provinces;
    - Analysis of technical dossiers relating to community forestry, reforestation, zoning and forestry legislation at all levels.

  • PBF/GIZ - Expert Technique Junior

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Kinshasa

    Kinshasa 2008 - 2013 Graduated at the Université de KinshasaGraduated at the Université de Kinshasa
    Forest agronomist engineer, specialist in natural resource management , ForestryForest agronomist engineer, specialist in natural resource management , Forestry
    2008 - 20142008 - 2014
    Niveau : Forest engineerNiveau : Forest engineer
    Graduate Engineer A0, level BAC + 5, in Forestry, Orientation of Natural Resource Management from the University of Kinshasa, a joint training with the University Laval/Quebec in the framework of FOGRN-BC project (Training in Natural Resource Management in the Congo Basin), academic year 2013.

