Rodrigue Olivier FONLNAN

Holds a Masters in FINANCE ACCOUNTING AND AUDIT I am currently in Ivory Coast to Unilever's treasury department breasts where I held the position of treasurer accountant I am in charge of followed of receipts and disbursements, followed by the transfer orders abroad and local management and banking fees. Currently looking for new challenges I may exercise the following positions: Accountant, Treasurer, Assistant Chief Accountant, Junior Management Controller, Internal Auditor, Credit Analyst, agent compensates financial analyst.



Mes compétences :

Audit

SAP

Microsoft Excel

Sage Accounting Software

SAP EBP

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

IFS applications

Foreign Exchange