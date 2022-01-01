Menu

Rodrigue Olivier FONLNAN

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Holds a Masters in FINANCE ACCOUNTING AND AUDIT I am currently in Ivory Coast to Unilever's treasury department breasts where I held the position of treasurer accountant I am in charge of followed of receipts and disbursements, followed by the transfer orders abroad and local management and banking fees. Currently looking for new challenges I may exercise the following positions: Accountant, Treasurer, Assistant Chief Accountant, Junior Management Controller, Internal Auditor, Credit Analyst, agent compensates financial analyst.

Mes compétences :
Audit
SAP
Microsoft Excel
Sage Accounting Software
SAP EBP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
IFS applications
Foreign Exchange

Entreprises

  • UNILEVER - Comptable trésorier

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant * gestion des encaissements et décaissements journalier ;
    * analyse des soldes bancaire et exécution des prises de décisions ;
    * management de la trésorerie (Daily balance, analyse, nivellements, courrier aux banques) ;
    * gestion des achats à terme
    * remise des chèques à l'encaissement ;
    * actualisation du budget de trésorerie en temps réel ;
    * état des encaissements et des décaissements mensuels ;
    * gestion de crédit-bail, suivi des annuités et des immobilisations
    * suivi du crédit spot (échéances, provisions de spot, et intérêt)
    * Extraction GL sur SAP et analyse des écarts ;
    * Gestion des paiements en devise et suivi des frais (FOREX)
    * Suivi des Achats à terme lettre de crédit et remise documentaire
    * Gestion des Frais bancaire et analyse des conditions bancaires
    * Treasury daily forecast, treasury weekly forecast and treasury monthly forecast
    * Mise en place d'un fichier d'analyse des frais bancaire sur Excel
    * Rapprochement opérations trésor-banque ;
    * Planification budgétaire, Contrôle budgétaire et analyse des écarts
    * Elaboration des forecast des paiements fournisseur et des encaissements clients
    * Saisie des opérations sur SAP (versement client remise cheque client ; règlement
    Fournisseur)

  • UNILEVER - Comptable trésorier

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant * gestion des encaissements et décaissements journalier ;
    * analyse des soldes bancaire et exécution des prises de décisions ;
    * management de la trésorerie (Daily balance, analyse, nivellements, courrier aux banques) ;
    * gestion des achats à terme
    * remise des chèques à l'encaissement ;
    * actualisation du budget de trésorerie en temps réel ;
    * état des encaissements et des décaissements mensuels ;
    * gestion de crédit-bail, suivi des annuités et des immobilisations
    * suivi du crédit spot (échéances, provisions de spot, et intérêt)
    * Extraction GL sur SAP et analyse des écarts ;
    * Gestion des paiements en devise et suivi des frais (FOREX)
    * Suivi des Achats à terme lettre de crédit et remise documentaire
    * Gestion des Frais bancaire et analyse des conditions bancaires
    * Treasury daily forecast, treasury weekly forecast and treasury monthly forecast
    * Mise en place d'un fichier d'analyse des frais bancaire sur Excel
    * Rapprochement opérations trésor-banque ;
    * Planification budgétaire, Contrôle budgétaire et analyse des écarts
    * Elaboration des forecast des paiements fournisseur et des encaissements clients
    * Saisie des opérations sur SAP (versement client remise cheque client ; règlement
    Fournisseur)

  • FOND INTERPROFESSIONNEL POUR - Assistant responsable service Gestion

    2013 - 2013 : FOND INTERPROFESSIONNEL POUR LA RECHERCHE ET LE CONSEIL AGRICOLE (FIRCA)
    * Suivie du recouvrement des cotisations ;
    * Elaboration du budget de trésorerie et actualisation ;
    * Analyse des charges mensuelles ;
    * Opération de nivellement et ordres de virement

  • FOND INTERPROFFESIONEL POUR LA RECHERCHE AGRICOLE - Assistant responsable service Gestion

    2013 - 2013 : FOND INTERPROFESSIONNEL POUR LA RECHERCHE ET LE CONSEIL AGRICOLE (FIRCA)
    * Suivie du recouvrement des cotisations ;
    * Elaboration du budget de trésorerie et actualisation ;
    * Analyse des charges mensuelles ;
    * Opération de nivellement et ordres de virement

  • MTN - Assistant du Comptable

    Roodepoort 2012 - 2012 * Gestion des frais du personnel (frais de mission, dotation carburant et activités) ;
    * Saisie des opérations courantes sur SAARI & IFS ;
    * Elaboration fichier de Provision comptable et répartition à chaque département ;
    * Analyse opération de caisse et provision de caisse ;
    * Lettrage périodique des comptes

  • MTN - Assistant du Comptable

    Roodepoort 2012 - 2012 * Gestion des frais du personnel (frais de mission, dotation carburant et activités) ;
    * Saisie des opérations courantes sur SAARI & IFS ;
    * Elaboration fichier de Provision comptable et répartition à chaque département ;
    * Analyse opération de caisse et provision de caisse ;
    * Lettrage périodique des comptes

  • SMC - Cabinet Stratégies & Management Consulting

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2012 - 2012 : Cabinet Stratégies & Management Consulting ( Consultant comptable
    * Assistant chefs de missions dans les missions d'inventaire
    * Déclaration fiscale et sociale ;
    * Comptabilité externe (saisie opération ; bilan mensuel, explication compte de résultat)

  • SMC - Cabinet Stratégies & Management Consulting

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2012 - 2012 : Cabinet Stratégies & Management Consulting ( Consultant comptable
    * Assistant chefs de missions dans les missions d'inventaire
    * Déclaration fiscale et sociale ;
    * Comptabilité externe (saisie opération ; bilan mensuel, explication compte de résultat)

Formations

  • Institut Cerco (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 MASTER finance comptabilite et audit

    Mémoire : analyse des frais lies aux opérations banque et technique de réduction (Unilever cdi)
    ebp, suivie et évaluation de projets, évaluation des entreprise , comptabilité bancaires et micro finance, analyse financier , contrôle de gestion , finance des marchés et produit dérivés ,audit externe, statistique appliqué a l'audit , assurance et actuariat .

  • Institut Cerco (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 MASTER

    Mémoire : analyse des frais lies aux opérations banque et technique de réduction (Unilever cdi)

  • INSTITUT CERCO COTE-D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 MASTER 1

    management de projet ; marketing des réseaux et media , diagnostique financier et évaluation d'entreprise

  • INSTITUT CERCO COTE-D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 MASTER 1

  • PIGIER COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2011 - 2012 LICENCE PROFESSIONNEL COMPTABILITE

  • PIGIER COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2011 - 2012 LICENCE PROFESSIONNEL COMPTABILITE

  • D'ENTREPISE Ecole Pratique De La Chambre De Commerce (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - 2011 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

  • D'ENTREPISE Ecole Pratique De La Chambre De Commerce (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - 2011 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

  • Lycée Municipal Djibo (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2008 - 2009 BACCALAUREAT SERIE D

  • Lycée Municipal Djibo (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2008 - 2009 BACCALAUREAT SERIE D
Annuaire des membres :