Romain DEVENEY

-
Adista
- Chargé de projets IT - Système
MAXEVILLE
2019 - maintenant
Réalisation de projets (système) pour les clients ADISTA.
-
Econocom
- Administrateur infrastructures chez MGEN TECHNOLOGIES
Puteaux
2017 - 2019
Rôle d'assistant du manager : gestion de l'équipe en l'absence du responsable opérationnel, participation aux comités de pilotage, formation et accompagnement pour les nouveaux arrivants
Administration Citrix
Administration Système
Administration d'un catalogue de services : mise à jour et entretien d'un catalogue de services relatif aux environnements Citrix et Système
Démarche ITIL
-
Oci Groupe
- Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux
STRASBOURG - MULHOUSE - MONTBELIARD - BESANCON – NANCY - METZ – REIMS - DIJON
2014 - 2017
Installation, paramétrage de matériel informatique chez les clients : PC, imprimantes, serveurs, firewall (Watchguard), matériels réseaux (switchs, antennes wifi...).
Réalisation d'audits du Système d'Information
-
Baccarat
- Technicien informatique
Baccarat
2012 - 2014
Dépannage du matériel informatique
Support aux utilisateurs
Gestion de tickets (GLPI)