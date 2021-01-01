Menu

Romain DEVENEY

MAXEVILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Adista - Chargé de projets IT - Système

    MAXEVILLE 2019 - maintenant Réalisation de projets (système) pour les clients ADISTA.

  • Econocom - Administrateur infrastructures chez MGEN TECHNOLOGIES

    Puteaux 2017 - 2019 Rôle d'assistant du manager : gestion de l'équipe en l'absence du responsable opérationnel, participation aux comités de pilotage, formation et accompagnement pour les nouveaux arrivants
    Administration Citrix
    Administration Système
    Administration d'un catalogue de services : mise à jour et entretien d'un catalogue de services relatif aux environnements Citrix et Système
    Démarche ITIL

  • Oci Groupe - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    STRASBOURG - MULHOUSE - MONTBELIARD - BESANCON – NANCY - METZ – REIMS - DIJON 2014 - 2017 Installation, paramétrage de matériel informatique chez les clients : PC, imprimantes, serveurs, firewall (Watchguard), matériels réseaux (switchs, antennes wifi...).
    Réalisation d'audits du Système d'Information

  • Baccarat - Technicien informatique

    Baccarat 2012 - 2014 Dépannage du matériel informatique
    Support aux utilisateurs
    Gestion de tickets (GLPI)

Formations

  • MIEL Formation

    Paris 2018 - 2018

  • CESI Alternance

    Nancy 2014 - 2016 BAC + 4

    Effectué chez OCI Metz
    Conception et architecture système et réseau
    Gestion de parc informatique
    Gestion de projet
    Veille technologique
    Supervision
    Sauvegarde
    Stockage
    Virtualisation

  • CESI Alternance

    Nancy 2012 - 2014 BAC +2

    Effectué au sein de la cristallerie de Baccarat
    Maintenance systèmes et réseaux
    Helpdesk

  • IUT De Saint Dié Des Vosges (Saint Dié Des Vosges)

    Saint Dié Des Vosges 2007 - 2009 BAC +2

    Montage vidéo
    Création graphique
    Création de sites web

