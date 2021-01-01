Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DIETRICH
Ajouter
Romain DIETRICH
Bischheim
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ks Groupe
- Asistant chargé de communication
Bischheim
2018 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Européen De Formation
Strasbourg
2014 - 2019
Réseau
François MARIVAL
Nader MIDANI
Valerie MILSANT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z