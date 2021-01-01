Retail
Romain FABRICE
Romain FABRICE
LES ABYMES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Credit Agricole de Guadeloupe
- Conseiller Crédit Assurance
2011 - maintenant
Crcam Gpe
- Conseiller de clientèle pour les particuliers
1997 - maintenant
Formations
Université Paris XIII, Paris Nord, IUT De Villetaneuse
Villetaneuse
2010 - 2011
licence banque
UAG Fouillole
Pointe A Pitre
1995 - 1997
Deug de math
Réseau
Amarande LAMBERT
Emmanuel TORRENT
Franck MARTOL
Fundere THIERRY
Lucien ANAIS
Ludivine PROSPER BIABIANY
Murielle CYCUMAR
Patrice JACQUET
Patrick ARGIRIOU
Stéphane MOULIN
