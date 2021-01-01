Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain FALCONE
Ajouter
Romain FALCONE
LILLE Cedex
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à la Gorgue
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseil Général du Nord
- Stagiaire, D.O.T Service énergie
LILLE Cedex
2014 - 2014
stage du 9 juin au 29 août
PROVOST
- Stagière
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN
2013 - 2013
Stage de 3 Semaine pour mon BTS en Maintenance Industrielle
Durant cette période, j'ai réalisé mon projet est il a était mis en service
PROVOST
- Stagière
NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN
2012 - 2012
Stage de 3 Semaine pour mon BTS en Maintenance Industrielle
Durant cette période, j'ai étudié une machine existante dans la société afin d'amélioré selon les demande et les conditions de travail.
Formations
IUT Calais/Boulogne
Calais
2013 - 2014
Licence Professionnelle Energies Renouvelables Appliquées à l'Habitat et aux Batiments Industriels
Lycée HQE Léonard De Vinci
Calais
2011 - 2013
BTS Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée André Malraux
Bethune
2009 - 2011
Bac STI Génie Electrotechnique
Réseau
Anthony FALCONE
Frédéric CARTON
Jérémy DECOVEMACKER
Luigi FALCONE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z