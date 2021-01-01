Menu

Romain FALCONIERI

Chelles Cedex

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Tso - Contrôleur qualité

    Chelles Cedex 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Cifa Jean Lameloise Mercurey (Mercurey)

    Mercurey 1996 - 1998

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :