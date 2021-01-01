Menu

Romain FIAT

TOULOUSE

En résumé

After completing my degree at Paul Sabatier 3 in Industrial Technology in Aeronautics and Space, I moved to Australia for a year to expand my knowledge and life experiences.

I'm now seeking for a position in England as Aerospace Industry Technician.

Mes compétences :
Risk Analysis
Solidworks
RDM 6
Quality Control
Project Management
Production Management
Pro/ENGINEER
Functional Analysis
Technical Coordinator
Communication
CATIA V5
CAD/CAM
Audit intern

Entreprises

  • In Australia - Working Holiday Visa

    2013 - 2014 Working in various trades (road repair, car detailing, demolition, fork lift operating, cleaning of demolition sites).

    Skills gained : personal development, linguistic reinforcement, adaptation to a foreign environment.

  • Mecaprotec Industries - System Quality Technician

    MURET 2012 - 2013 Professional Training Contract :
    Participating in the implementation and the provision of the means and
    the tools necessary for the production workshops, field work in association with all the departments, overseeing the deployment of documents, ensuring their implementation and following the file organization.

  • Sogeclair Aerospace - Industrial Designer

    2012 - 2012 Training Period :
    Determining the needs of the client, ordaining dimensions by creating computational drawing to fit the clients specification, contacting the supplier and overseeing the installation of the product on site.

  • Université Paul Sabatier - Technical Project

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Independent Project :
    Designing and building a cardboard model of a bridge structure while guaranteeing the best compromise between its resistance, rigidity, the gain of mass, and its design.

  • Campsite le Vieux Port - Cleaning operative

    2011 - 2011 Seasonal Job :
    Cleaning bungalows and facilities, digging foundations for the
    construction of new bungalows.

  • Agencement Mobilier Palacios - Labourer in a cabinetmaking warehouse

    2010 - 2010 Packing finished furniture, sanding wood, furniture assembly and installation of electrical systems, supervising installation of furniture on site.

  • Dedienne Aerospace - Industrial Designer

    2009 - 2009 Designing a mechanism for aeronautical maintenance, use of conception
    software, drawing of parts.

  • Thales Alenia Space - Industrial Designer

    TOULOUSE 2009 - 2009 Training Period :
    Design, creation of instructions for use of software and participation in the
    meetings of department.

  • Sogeclair Aerospace - Industrial Designer

    2008 - 2008 Analysis, design, participation in the meetings of department, moving on sites and
    following of the product.

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Bachelors Degree - Industrial Technology in Aeronautic and Space

    Aerospacial Science and Technologies, Materials Science, Functional Analysis, Dimensioning, Computer Aided Design, Computer Aided Manufacturing, Product checking, Professional Communication in the Industrial Field.
    Professional Skills: Project Management, Quality Control Management (ISO, PART, NADCAP), Certification and Audit, Risk Analysis.

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2009 - 2012 Higher National Diploma : Mechanical and Production Engineering Aeronautical Technical

  • Lycée Renée Bonnet

    Toulouse 2007 - 2009 TAFE : Study and Definition of Industrial Products

  • Lycée Renée Bonnet

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007 Vocational School Certificate : Electronic Trades

