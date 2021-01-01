Menu

Romain FINET

Tourcoing

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arras

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Natura Design - Gérant

    Tourcoing 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut DeGgenech (Genech)

    Genech 2010 - 2013

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :