Romain FROCIONE

Etudiant en Master 1 à Skema Business School, je recherche activement un stage à partir de janvier 2020 (de 4 à 6 mois) dans l'industrie musicale (maison de disque ou label) avec des fonctions en marketing digital.

Mon projet professionnel s'est vraiment développé depuis l'année dernière où j'ai pris conscience que je souhaitais lier ma passion pour la musique avec mes compétences acquises en marketing notamment.



Par ailleurs, mes activités personnelles s'organisent également autour de cette passion avec la pratique du piano, le chant, ainsi que la composition musicale dans le cadre d'un projet étudiant de jeu vidéo

Lien du projet en cours : https://www.behance.net/gallery/86137529/Origin-of-colors -(1st-version)



Ainsi, un stage serait le meilleur moyen pour moi de participer à la concrétisation de mon projet professionnel dans un secteur pour lequel je porte un intérêt certain et de bénéficier d'une expérience enrichissante au coeur d'une équipe de travail.



I am a french student currently studying International Management (master's degree) at Skema Business School in France and I would like to work in digital marketing. In addition, my professional goal has really been refined last year and I'm very keen on combining music that strongly matters to me with my skills in commerce, marketing and management.



Music is a world I discovered since I was a kid and I keep going back to it when I want to unwind. I write my own music and I currently work in collaboration with the students of Emile Kohl, a School of Art in Lyon, on a video game project. I felt honored to be requested to compose the musical soundtrack of a game and it will always be something I proudly look back on because I got to show the extent of my creativity and to enhance my creative thinking.



This is why I would like to work for streaming platforms like Spotify or Deezer or for big record labels like Universal Music which are major players in the music industry. On the one hand, it would make me use my creativity on projects and my marketing digital skills with campaigns and the promotion of digital support. On the other hand, I would keep some sense of negotiation and interpersonal relationships with artists which is something dear to my heart. Finally, I am relatively straight-forward and highly goal-oriented and I'm sure that these states of mind are essential in a company !



Mes compétences :

Management

Communication

Marketing

Prospection commerciale

Economie

Négociation