Menu

Romain FROCIONE

Paris-15E-Arrondissement

En résumé

Etudiant en Master 1 à Skema Business School, je recherche activement un stage à partir de janvier 2020 (de 4 à 6 mois) dans l'industrie musicale (maison de disque ou label) avec des fonctions en marketing digital.
Mon projet professionnel s'est vraiment développé depuis l'année dernière où j'ai pris conscience que je souhaitais lier ma passion pour la musique avec mes compétences acquises en marketing notamment.

Par ailleurs, mes activités personnelles s'organisent également autour de cette passion avec la pratique du piano, le chant, ainsi que la composition musicale dans le cadre d'un projet étudiant de jeu vidéo
Lien du projet en cours : https://www.behance.net/gallery/86137529/Origin-of-colors -(1st-version)

Ainsi, un stage serait le meilleur moyen pour moi de participer à la concrétisation de mon projet professionnel dans un secteur pour lequel je porte un intérêt certain et de bénéficier d'une expérience enrichissante au coeur d'une équipe de travail.

I am a french student currently studying International Management (master's degree) at Skema Business School in France and I would like to work in digital marketing. In addition, my professional goal has really been refined last year and I'm very keen on combining music that strongly matters to me with my skills in commerce, marketing and management.

Music is a world I discovered since I was a kid and I keep going back to it when I want to unwind. I write my own music and I currently work in collaboration with the students of Emile Kohl, a School of Art in Lyon, on a video game project. I felt honored to be requested to compose the musical soundtrack of a game and it will always be something I proudly look back on because I got to show the extent of my creativity and to enhance my creative thinking.

Link to the project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/86137529/Origin-of-colors -(1st-version)

This is why I would like to work for streaming platforms like Spotify or Deezer or for big record labels like Universal Music which are major players in the music industry. On the one hand, it would make me use my creativity on projects and my marketing digital skills with campaigns and the promotion of digital support. On the other hand, I would keep some sense of negotiation and interpersonal relationships with artists which is something dear to my heart. Finally, I am relatively straight-forward and highly goal-oriented and I'm sure that these states of mind are essential in a company !

Feel free to contact me !

Mes compétences :
Management
Communication
Marketing
Prospection commerciale
Economie
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Agent logistique polyvalent

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2019 - 2019 Contrat CDD

    Missions :

    - Tri courrier petit et grand format à destination du Rhône, de l'Ain et la Loire
    - Entretien des machines & maintenance pannes
    - Opérations de manutention

  • Johnson & Johnson - Agent logistique

    New Brunswick 2018 - 2018 Missions :

    - Préparation et expédition de kits médicaux (prothèses)
    - Stockage de matériel médical
    - Opérations de manutention

  • Gondrand - Stagiaire en gestion des opérations import-export

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Chassieu

    Missions :

    - Alimentation et suivi dossiers import-export
    - Gestion de la liasse à l'international
    - Dédouanement marchandise
    - Relances clients à l'international

  • Green Rendez-Vous - Stagiaire en prospection

    2017 - 2017 Green Rendez-Vous est une Startup Londonienne, proposant des produits frais entièrement BIO et vegan dans des distributeurs automatiques.

    Missions :

    - Création & enrichissement d'une base de donnée clientèle
    - Prospection téléphonique, physique et par mail
    - Négociation emplacements machines
    - Approvisionnement machines & opérations de manutention
    - Membre du Google Campus : hub de recherche pour start-up

  • Depuy France Sas - Préparateur de commandes

    2016 - 2016 Emploi étudiant : stockage de produits, inventaire, emballage et expédition produits.

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2019 - 2022 Programme Grande École - Skema Business School fait parti du top 10 des écoles de commerce en France et du top 50 au niveau mondial.
    Elle dispose de toute les accréditations permettant de certifier le niveau de Master: Visa, Equis, AACSB, Amba-MBM

    Matières :
    - Marketing
    - Economie
    - Management : Managers & Ressources Humaines
    - Corporate Finance
    - Entrepreneurship & Innovation

    Modules:

    -

  • La Martinière Duchère - Université Lumière Lyon 2

    Lyon 2018 - 2019 Licence 3 Sciences Economiques et de Gestion

    Double-Cursus d'un an incluant une Classe préparatoire aux Grandes Ecoles de commerce (ATS) et une licence 3 Economie-Gestion en partenariat avec l'Université Lumière Lyon 2.

  • Lycée Auguste Et Louis Lumiere

    Lyon 2016 - 2018 BTS Commerce International à Référenciel Européen

  • Lycée Pierre Termier

    Lyon 2016 - 2016 Baccalauréat

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :