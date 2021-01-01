Romain FRONT

Dear Visitor,

I am Romain, I love interaction between people.

I come from web communication studies and I developped my skills in the outsourcing area, especially in the Customer Services business. I get involved in providing a high level of customer care, always focusing on being friendly, honest and real. I developped as well team management skills, which I enjoyed so much!



I am a hard-worker, fast learner and focused on details to provide high quality of services/products. I put the user in the center of everything, should this "user" be a client, a team member...



I am also passionated by architecture, digital arts, web applications and everything related to communication and marketing.





Mes compétences :

Html/css

Infographiste

Web développeur

Graphic designer

Marketing

Communication

Php/mysql

Writing

Web designer

Service client

Management opérationnel

Team building

Gestion d'équipe