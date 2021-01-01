Menu

Romain FRONT

Hook

En résumé

Dear Visitor,
Welcome to my profil, I hope you will enjoy the visit.

> > > ------:: > I am available to offer my services for new challenges in Krakow. Do not hesitate to drop me an email to ask how I can help you !

Not easy to speak about ourself, but I will write these few words.

I am Romain, I love interaction between people.
I come from web communication studies and I developped my skills in the outsourcing area, especially in the Customer Services business. I get involved in providing a high level of customer care, always focusing on being friendly, honest and real. I developped as well team management skills, which I enjoyed so much!

I am a hard-worker, fast learner and focused on details to provide high quality of services/products. I put the user in the center of everything, should this "user" be a client, a team member...

I am also passionated by architecture, digital arts, web applications and everything related to communication and marketing.


Mes compétences :
Html/css
Infographiste
Web développeur
Graphic designer
Marketing
Communication
Php/mysql
Writing
Web designer
Service client
Management opérationnel
Team building
Gestion d'équipe

Entreprises

  • Serco - Team Leader for french market

    Hook 2015 - 2015 For almost on year, I had the pleasure to get involved in Team Management. I was responsible for a team of 10 to 15 people (depending turn-over) on all aspect of the Customer Service duties. This position was really fulfilling, on both personal and professional aspects.


    Key responsibilities

    • To ensure achievement of targets / SLAs defined by the Client by effective management of team members
    • Establishes innovative systems and procedures for handling of data / reports and continuously improvises on them
    • Ensures thorough knowledge of process related details
    • Identifies process gaps and collaborates with the Client to formulate solutions
    • Conducts Quality audits for the team on a weekly basis
    • Settings goals for trainers and quality analysts Ensures team's attendance on the floor as per shift requirements
    • Updates and measures performance of the team through performance appraisals and responsible for team motivation and retention
    • Prepares development plans for every team member with a suitable action-plan
    • Regularly assesses training needs to fill gaps in performance
    • Conducts regular briefings for the team to discuss performance, organizational policies and process updates


    What I developed

    • Team Management
    • Time Management
    • Excel Skills
    • Overall business view of customer service
    • Organizational skills
    • Performances management

  • Serco - Trainer

    Hook 2014 - 2015 After one year as a customer executive, I was promoted to Trainer for easyJet on the French Market. In a moving environment as a customer center, training is crucial. Training ensure that we offer a up-to-date, policy compliant support to customer. It also helps travel agents to deliver the best of them by keeping sure that they are confident with their knowledge.

    I enjoyed this position a lot. This role, with the variety of tasks and the personal relationship with colleagues, was really fulfilling.


    Key responsibilities

    • Responsible for maintaining knowledge on French Market
    • Identifying training needs and ways of improvement
    • Delivering knowledge refreshers, workshops, "one-to-one" coaching

    What I developed

    • Coaching/Training skills
    • MS office skills
    • Time/Task Management
    • Team Handling skills
    • Details oriented mind

  • Serco - Customer Service Executive

    Hook 2012 - 2014 As a Customer Service executive, I had to take care of easyJet customers on a daily basis.

    Customer service plays an important role in the Customer Experience.
    As a customer is using a product/service, he is building a relationship, a feeling that will lead him to use our service again, or not. As a customer executive, my role was to take part in that relationship by supporting each and every customers in their experience with easyJet.

    From booking over the phone, answering policies questions, managing existing bookings, to dealing with complains, my pleasure was to offer great customer care along the way.

    Key responsibilities

    • Handling incoming calls and emails from french market
    • offering solutions to customers query in accordance with easyJet procedures
    • Dealing with complaints from customers
    • keep up to date with new policies

    What I developed

    • Customer oriented mind
    • working under pressure and fast-paced environment
    • speaking and writing skills
    • problem solving skills

  • InTech6tem - Graphiste

    2011 - 2012 Intégration du design pour les sites web des clients /// installation et ergonomie des interfaces sur Joomla /// création toute maquette print /// formation des clients à la mise à jour de leur site /// développement application web ( php/sql)

Formations

  • Université Du Sud Toulon-Var

    La Garde 2010 - 2012 D.U.T. Services et Réseaux de Communication

    Un Diplôme polyvalent sur les nouvelles technologies.
    Graphisme /// Marketing /// 3D /// Développement WEB /// cinéma ///

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D' Architecture De Marseille

    Marseille 2006 - 2010 diplôme d'études en architecture valant grade de licence

    -histoire de l'architecture
    -conception d'espaces architecturaux
    -Dessin de plans, maquettes
    -arts plastiques
    -théorie de l'architecture

