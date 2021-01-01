Romain GACHE

Ancien attaché de recherche clinique promu en tant que CRA Manager au sein de la compagnie AB Science, je suis en charge du suivi des ARCs Français, de leur formation et de l'évaluation de leur performances et participe également à la formation des stagiaires accueillis au sein de la compagnie. J'effectue également des contrôles qualités et participe activement à l'élaboration des nouvelles procédures.

Je maintiens en parallèle une activité de monitoring et de ce fait continue d'effectuer des déplacements de manière régulière en plus de ces responsabilités. Ma priorité actuelle est d'évoluer vers une position de chef de projet ou d'ARC manager à plein temps afin de continuer à progresser dans le domaine de la gestion de projets ou de personnes à plein temps tout en réduisant la fréquence de déplacements.



Mes compétences :

Oncologie

Lotus notes

CRF electronique

Microsoft office

Base de donnees

Monitoring

CNIL

Oracle

Controle qualite

Administration de bases de données

Microsoft Windows

Audit

Communication interne

Travail en équipe

Rédaction

Audit qualité

Prise de parole

Communication externe

Conduite de projet

Communication visuelle

Clinical Trials

Project Management

Negotiation skills

training of CRA trainees and assignement

line management

identified training

human resources

fitness training

Strategic analysis

Standard Operating Procedure

Quality control management

Quality Control

Oncology

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Lotus Notes/Domino

Leukemia

Human resources management

HTML

Database management

Clinical Research

Breast Cancer