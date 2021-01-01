Romain GADAL

Pprime Institute, Dpt of Physics and Mechanics of Materials (PMM)
- Development of numeric tools for overwrapped pressurized composite coil vessel
2014 - 2014This placement dealt with carrying on the development of a numeric tool for optimizing
the mechanical life of Compressed Overwrapped Pressurized Vessels of Type IV, considered
as the most highyield. That plug-in is written in Python language and is aimed to implement
an analytic model developed and implemented in a Fortran code during a thesis work. That
winding model is based on formulations which take into account winding widths on metallic
bases, contrary to the Wound Composite Modeler plug-in from Abaqus Cae which only
enables to model standard windings.
Lisi Aerospace
- Manufacturing Engineer
PARIS2012 - 2013LISI AEROSPACE
septembre 2012 – janvier 2013 (5 mois)Rugby , Great Britain
Over this 6-months placement I was in charge of completely think and write the Settings Operating Procedures of some new machines with working hand by hand with Operators.
Few months after that experience I passed the TOEFL exam (89points) and the TOEIC exam (935 points).