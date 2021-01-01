Romain GARITTE

Enthusiastic and solution oriented, open to start new great opportunities and challenges. Experienced in Management Control, Romain is moreover a polyglot speaker able to communicate in French, English, Spanish, Italian and Antillean Creole. Used to work within multicultural and complex environment he became a multiple skilled manager cumulating around 8 years of experience. Eligible to travel and work across Europe at short notice, Romain is making the most of communication skills in order to optimize team work and achieve objectives while he is taking care of overall satisfaction.



Mes compétences :

contrôle budgétaire

contrôle de gestion

reporting

business intelligence

Business Object

Audit interne

Gestion de projet

Management de transition

Logiciel CRM