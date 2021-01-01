Menu

Romain GARITTE

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Enthusiastic and solution oriented, open to start new great opportunities and challenges. Experienced in Management Control, Romain is moreover a polyglot speaker able to communicate in French, English, Spanish, Italian and Antillean Creole. Used to work within multicultural and complex environment he became a multiple skilled manager cumulating around 8 years of experience. Eligible to travel and work across Europe at short notice, Romain is making the most of communication skills in order to optimize team work and achieve objectives while he is taking care of overall satisfaction.

Mes compétences :
contrôle budgétaire
contrôle de gestion
reporting
business intelligence
Business Object
Audit interne
Gestion de projet
Management de transition
Logiciel CRM

Entreprises

  • Vallourec - Contrôleur financier

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • Vallourec - Market Intelligence Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2016 Manage the Ferrous and non ferrous metal market intelligence at Vallourec worldwide scale. Advise on market trends, future prices and key events of the mining industry to several internal customer from Top Executives to local buyers. Represent the company at the members annual World Steel Association RAMCO’s meeting. Work on fundamental & technical analysis.
    Achievements: Lead negotiations with data suppliers to reduce prices over 10%. Create, design, and develop a cost breakdown tool to reinforce Vallourec worldwide sourcing savings opportunities strategy. Successful track record in delivering innovative solutions within a short timeline.

  • Vallourec - Project Controller

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 Management of $200M Budget. Organize and lead a weekly meeting with plant Director, mill Managers and contractors to validate expenses. Challenge internal needs and subcontractor’s price. Work closely with sourcing team to evaluate offers, time execution and staff workload. Lead cash flow monitoring, budget risk forecast, invoice audit and financial analysis from construction delay. Provide to headquarter accurate vision of the updated project financial figures.
    Achievements : Cost reduction by 7% on $200M overall budget

  • Biscuits Poult - Mill Controller

    2011 - 2011 Monitoring production efficiency and analysis in order to minimize costs and increase margin within a competitive food industry. Drive down raw material overconsumption working with mill manager and analyzing monthly production report and inventory stock supervision.

  • Business & Decision - Project Consultant

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2010 Provide to clients such as Lagardere, JCDecaux, SFR and L’Oreal design, development, test, software implementation, training and assistance. Added value KPIs solutions to customers based on their needs and demands. Cover the complete Business Intelligence flow from raw data to final scheduled report with accurate figures and metrics. Work within time constraint, high target achievements, looking for client satisfaction.

  • AIM Vicenza Italia - Engineer Intern

    2006 - 2006

  • Würth France - Engineer Intern

    Erstein 2005 - 2005

Formations

