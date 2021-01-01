Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GEFFARD
Ajouter
Romain GEFFARD
TOURS CEDEX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Tours
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
credit agricole Touraine Poitou
- Conseiller commercial
TOURS CEDEX
2013 - maintenant
Ouverture nouveau point de vente, prospection, mise en œuvre cross canal
Credit Agricole Touraine Poitou
- Conseiller Commercial
TOURS CEDEX
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Jean Monnet
Joue Les Tours
2008 - 2010
Bts
Réseau
Aline DELOURME
David LE TERTRE
Emilie DELORME
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z