Romain GERARD

Paris

En résumé

*Profil en cours de modification*

Mes compétences :
SharePoint

Entreprises

  • MCNEXT - Directeur Adjoint Pôle Communication & Collaboratif

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Profil en cours de modification

  • GFI Informatique - Architect Solution

    Saint-Ouen 2012 - 2015 Architect chez GFI, je ne cherche pas spécialement de nouvelles opportunités de carrière.
    Consultant Expert Technique et Fonctionnel ; Responsable Technique ;

    CERTIFICATIONS :

    70-576 : PRO: Designing and Developing Microsoft SharePoint 2010 Applications
    70-573 : TS : Microsoft SharePoint 2010, Application Development
    70-562 : Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5 – Développements d’application ASP.NET
    70-536 : Microsoft .NET Framework - Application Development Foundation
    70-667: TS: Microsoft SharePoint 2010, Configuring

    Spécialisations : Framework 2.0, 3.5, 4.0 (C#, VB.Net)
    Visual Studio 2003 / 2005 / 2008 / 2010 / 2012
    ASP.net, Silverlight, WCF, WPF, HTML, JavaScript, Ajax, CSS
    MS Office SharePoint Server (MOSS) 2007 2010 2013, Team Foundation Server 2008
    Oracle, SQLserver 2005 et 2008, Mysql, SQL
    Entity Spaces, Linq, NHibernate, LblGen
    UML, MERISE, MACAO

  • Microsoft - Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2012 - 2012 Consultant MCS SharePoint / .NET

  • Alsy - Analyste Concepteur / Responsable technique forfait .NET et SharePoint

    2009 - 2012

  • Marmiton.org - Ingénieur d'étude .NET (Asp.NET)

    2006 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

