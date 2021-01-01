Romain GIJSENS

Life is full of opportunities we have to seize in order to move forward and follow our own path...



Freshly graduated in Communication/Marketing, motivated young adult, I followed a training as an International Trader. My aim is to fit in a company where I could simply express myself, let my brain work on new strategies and business development.

Creative, great communicator but also good listener taking care of my interlocutors' needs, I have this desire of being the link between my clients and my company in many ways: concrete meetings, marketing development and campaign, social network, event management...



Competent in many fields, I especially enjoy working when I'm constantly moving, meeting new people and enjoy extending my professionnal network as well.





Je suis quelqu'un de très motivé, réellement dynamique, sociable et souriant, créatif, ambitieux et bon équipier en équipe, à l'écoute des autres, structuré.



Personnellement, j'aime bouger, découvrir de nouvelles choses, tant au niveau culturel que professionnel. Je suis curieux et m'intéresse à beaucoup de choses (littérature, cinéma, marketing, réseaux sociaux en tout genre, séries télévisées, BD,...)



Après 6 ans dans l'horéca en tant que serveur en salle, barman et responsable d'équipe (Crown Plaza Liège, Mise en Place - boîte d'intérim pour étudiant), ainsi que des expériences dans divers restaurants, j'ai su prouver que, face à une clientèle très variée, je savais rester à l'écoute, toujours avec le sourire, et ce dans n'importe quelle situation. J'ai une fibre commerciale, un esprit vif et une imagination débordante.

Mon bachelier en communication n'a fait qu'affirmer ces traits de caractère qui font de moi une personne polyvalente, mais toujours axée dans mes domaines de prédilection (Communication, Marketing et Marketing International, Commerce International, Evènementiel, RP...).



Mes compétences :

Relations publiques

Informatique

Publicité

Communication

Evénementiel/

Internet

Négociation commerciale

Marketing

Commerce international

Marketing stratégique

Traduction anglais français

Trade marketing

Développement commercial