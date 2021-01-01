Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GIOBBE
Ajouter
Romain GIOBBE
MERIGNAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Mérignac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOLRENOV
- Directeur
2008 - maintenant
Cabinet NOSLIER
- Expert Régleur
2003 - 2008
SUD FONDATIONS
- Conducteur de travaux
MARTIGNAS SUR JALLE
1995 - 2003
Formations
IUT de Reims - Châlons - Charlevilles
Reims
1990 - 1992
Génie Civil
Réseau
Agnès BAROKEL
David CHARDONNIERAS
Fanny GIOBBE
Laetitia ANGULO
Michel SOUBIRON
Patrick FOUILLOUX
Philippe BARBE
Philippe CHAZELLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z