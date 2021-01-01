Menu

Romain GIOBBE

MERIGNAC

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Mérignac

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOLRENOV - Directeur

    2008 - maintenant

  • Cabinet NOSLIER - Expert Régleur

    2003 - 2008

  • SUD FONDATIONS - Conducteur de travaux

    MARTIGNAS SUR JALLE 1995 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :