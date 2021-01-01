Romain GOLFIER (ROMAIN GOLFIER)

Menu

Romain GOLFIER

  • Senior Marketing Specialist
  • Booking.com
  • Senior Marketing Specialist

Amsterdam

En résumé

Passionate about the mobile marketing industry, I developed over the last 10 years a unique set of skills combining product-marketing & engineering skills. Endlessly curious, autodidact & obsessed with data, I translate my vision on a daily basis into innovating growth hacking campaigns


Creative thinker, growth hacker with ability to develop and lead product strategies
Passionate and knowledgeable about the mobile gaming industry and its trends
Data Analysis (Google Analytics, Tableau , Excel, SQL & Mongo)
Technical, my programming skills (mainly PHP, JS)help me to develop my own marketing tools and dashboards
Creative tools (Photoshop, Premiere)
Leadership, empathy, ability to delegate and motivate people. Foster team dynamics.
Leading partnerships, business development, communication skills

Entreprises

  • Booking.com - Senior Marketing Specialist

    Marketing | Amsterdam 2019 - maintenant

  • Spil Games - Mobile Marketing Manager

    Marketing | Hilversum 2018 - 2019 - Define product positioning for our free-to-play games (Target Audience, USP, Tactics)
    - Lead ASO team & strategy (keyword optimization, conversion rate optimization, AB testing)
    - Drive store assets creation in collaboration with design teams (elaborate design briefs and art validation)
    - Support Game Producers with marketing research and analysis based on competitors and market
    - Create Marketing Plans for on-going product optimizations and product launches

  • Spil Games - App Store Optimization Manager (ASO)

    Marketing | Hilversum 2015 - 2018 Mission: Increase visibility of games on the mobile stores & optimize user acquisition
    funnels

    - Built from scratch and led App Store Optimization activities (Keywords Optimization, backlinking & ranking monitoring)
    - Store assets production
    - Defined and drove AB Testing of store assets
    - Developed in-house tools to automate keywords research, competitors
    benchmarks and ASO reports
    - Managed Cross-Promotion campaigns for a portfolio of 100+ games

  • Spil Games - Gaming Content Marketer

    Marketing | Hilversum 2014 - 2015 - Mission: Deliver the best online gaming content offer and identify new trends
    - In charge of the content curation, publishing, promotion & analysis on a +20
    million MAU's online gaming website (Jeux.fr).
    - Identify gaming trends through product & marketing research
    - Defined and execute SEO strategy
    - Setting up Scrum methodology in my team
    - Development of the off-portal strategy (publishing partnerships)

  • Groupe Actiplay - Product Manager

    Production | Bordeaux (33000) 2009 - 2014 - Built from scratch the online casual gaming department of Actiplay with the
    acquisition of top leading online gaming portals in France (Jeux.com)
    - Led multi-channels user acquisition campaigns: SEA, emailing marketing and
    SEO
    - In charge of the product development (features, UX, content curation &
    monetization)
    - Managed monetization partners (affiliation platforms, ads networks & F2P games)
    - Launched the game publishing activity
    - Managed a team of 4 talented marketers: Content marketers & UX managers
    - Organized the Casual Games Cup, a game development contest for young talents
    - Worked on the creation of an advertising (Chilican) for gaming websites
    - Supported of other marketing activities of the company including emailing
    marketing on large audiences(500M leads)

Formations

  • Université Montesquieu Bordeaux IV

    Bordeaux (33000) 2008 - 2009 La Licence Professionnelle "E-commerce / E-marketing" forme ses futurs diplômés au management de toutes les formes d’échanges commerciaux numérisés et à l’animation des sites web, marchands ou non marchands.

  • Université Bordeaux-Montaigne Bordeaux 3

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2008 SRC Bordeaux
    Former des spécialistes des nouvelles technologies, de la communication, des médias et du web en les préparant au DUT SRC (Services et Réseaux de Communication)

