Romain GUILBERT

Mes compétences :
weekly planning
eLearning
Provide technical assistance
Manage a sector
Bug Tracking System
Entreprises
Betclic Everest Group
- Customer service agent
2013 - maintenantCustomer service - Francophone countries (France,Ivory Coast,Quebec,Switzerland ...):
* Provide technical assistance to customer. ;
* Management of complaints about technical, legal, or betting rules issues. ;
* Handle reception, and validation of sensitive documents ;
* Ongoing communication via chat and Email - In English- with others departments (Fraud, Payments, Risk, Traders...)
Proactive operations :
* Reactivation campaigns of VIP players ;
* Failed Deposits
* Challenge Mobile applications
Besedo
- Abuse Specialist
2012 - 2013Detect and control the fraud on the biggest French website - Leboncoin.Fr:
* Detection of Fraud's Markers
* Delete and block the frauds accounts
Training:
* Training the new agents ;
* Council and train the reviewing agents and the OTRS team (130 pers.) about the news kinds of frauds
J.P. Renouf BMW Concessionary
- Salesman
2010 - 2010Council, Sell, Follow ...
* To canvass by phone the potential new customers and clients ;
* Reception the people and resolving conflict situations ;
* As the only seller of the concession, multiples and various tasks.
DIVINOR - Mercedes Benz Truck
- Technical Salesman
2008 - 2010Manage a sector and adapt the speech:
* To Call by phone but also go on the field and physically canvass the companies boss. ;
* To sell trucks, insurances, findings, and partnerships contracts ;
* Manage my sector
Technical councilor:
* Study the customer needs ;
* Request technical quotes from subcontractors ;
* identify and offer the best technical answer at the best price
JET - Industrial Electric Engines
- Technical Salesman
2007 - 2008Organization
* Learn to manage a big sector of five French departments (Pays de Loire/West) ;
* Work independently (five days per week on the road)
EFP
- Technical Salesman
2006 - 2007Creation of a new branch of the company in a new sector of activity
(Recycling of green and construction wastes)
* Research about legislation
* Technical adjustments of the truck platform
Management
* Management of a five people team ;
* 2 truck drivers, 1 platform manager, 1 excavator operator, 1 Mobile screening operator ;
* Setting of weekly planning
* Visit ongoing projects