Romain GUILBERT

MSIDA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
weekly planning
eLearning
Provide technical assistance
Manage a sector
Bug Tracking System

Entreprises

  • Betclic Everest Group - Customer service agent

    2013 - maintenant Customer service - Francophone countries (France,Ivory Coast,Quebec,Switzerland ...):
    * Provide technical assistance to customer. ;
    * Management of complaints about technical, legal, or betting rules issues. ;
    * Handle reception, and validation of sensitive documents ;
    * Ongoing communication via chat and Email - In English- with others departments (Fraud, Payments, Risk, Traders...)

    Proactive operations :
    * Reactivation campaigns of VIP players ;
    * Failed Deposits
    * Challenge Mobile applications

  • Besedo - Abuse Specialist

    2012 - 2013 Detect and control the fraud on the biggest French website - Leboncoin.Fr:
    * Detection of Fraud's Markers
    * Delete and block the frauds accounts

    Training:
    * Training the new agents ;
    * Council and train the reviewing agents and the OTRS team (130 pers.) about the news kinds of frauds

  • J.P. Renouf BMW Concessionary - Salesman

    2010 - 2010 Council, Sell, Follow ...
    * To canvass by phone the potential new customers and clients ;
    * Reception the people and resolving conflict situations ;
    * As the only seller of the concession, multiples and various tasks.

  • DIVINOR - Mercedes Benz Truck - Technical Salesman

    2008 - 2010 Manage a sector and adapt the speech:
    * To Call by phone but also go on the field and physically canvass the companies boss. ;
    * To sell trucks, insurances, findings, and partnerships contracts ;
    * Manage my sector

    Technical councilor:
    * Study the customer needs ;
    * Request technical quotes from subcontractors ;
    * identify and offer the best technical answer at the best price

  • JET - Industrial Electric Engines - Technical Salesman

    2007 - 2008 Organization
    * Learn to manage a big sector of five French departments (Pays de Loire/West) ;
    * Work independently (five days per week on the road)

  • EFP - Technical Salesman

    2006 - 2007 Creation of a new branch of the company in a new sector of activity
    (Recycling of green and construction wastes)
    * Research about legislation
    * Technical adjustments of the truck platform
    Management
    * Management of a five people team ;
    * 2 truck drivers, 1 platform manager, 1 excavator operator, 1 Mobile screening operator ;
    * Setting of weekly planning
    * Visit ongoing projects

