Romain GUION

Mes compétences :
COMPUTING
Consulting
Corporate finance
Engineering
English
Finance
Fluid mechanics
FORTRAN
French
German
HTML
Maple
Mathematics
Matlab
Mechanics
Microsoft SQL
PHP
Physics
Python
Scientific
Strategy
VBA
VBA Excel
Entreprises
The Technology Partnership
- Consultant
2013 - maintenantDéveloppement de nouvelles technologies et de nouveaux produits, du stade de concept (brevet) à l'industrialisation.
Spécialisation dans les équipements médicaux.
Technip
- Internship in M&A and Group Strategy
Paris2012 - 2012> Group Strategy
Competitors’ analysis & market study (incl. Bloomberg linked presentation) for preliminary assessment of a potential new positioning, prospective growth on non-core business worth some €2.5 billion in 2011 (feasibility and risks/opportunities of different business models), incentive plans.
> M&A
Strategic fit, financial health, Due Diligences process (e.g. Stone&Webster Process Technologies acquisition, EV~$290m), top-down and bottom-up valuation models (6 models incl. S&W P.T. with a very detailed cost based structure). Corporate support with subsidiaries in seller position (info memo, financing scheme), impairment test.
CEA
- Internship - hypersonic flow simulation
PARIS2011 - 2011> Refining of physical models: ablation and hypersonic & high-temperature gas dynamics.
> Developing new software: initiative enabling the first complete ground test simulation (Fortran, KornShell).
Education nationale
- Tutor / teaching assistant at university level
Paris2009 - 2011Teaching assistant in French preparatory classes: organization of Math oral exams.
Equinoxe - Gala Centrale Paris
- Head of the catering-logistic department
2009 - 2011Head of the catering-logistics department (€20k budget) of Equinoxe – Gala ECP (€100k budget, 70 members).
> Two events: the Gala (3,000 people) and the Inauguration Party (400 students and Partner Companies).
> Management: recruited, trained and led department’s team of 11 students, directed 100 barmen (30 nationalities).
> Relationship with companies: caterer benchmark, negotiation with wholesaler, application for sponsoring.