Romain GUION

CAMBRIDGE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
COMPUTING
Consulting
Corporate finance
Engineering
English
Finance
Fluid mechanics
FORTRAN
French
German
HTML
Maple
Mathematics
Matlab
Mechanics
Microsoft SQL
PHP
Physics
Python
Scientific
Strategy
VBA
VBA Excel

Entreprises

  • The Technology Partnership - Consultant

    2013 - maintenant Développement de nouvelles technologies et de nouveaux produits, du stade de concept (brevet) à l'industrialisation.

    Spécialisation dans les équipements médicaux.

  • Technip - Internship in M&A and Group Strategy

    Paris 2012 - 2012 > Group Strategy
    Competitors’ analysis & market study (incl. Bloomberg linked presentation) for preliminary assessment of a potential new positioning, prospective growth on non-core business worth some €2.5 billion in 2011 (feasibility and risks/opportunities of different business models), incentive plans.

    > M&A
    Strategic fit, financial health, Due Diligences process (e.g. Stone&Webster Process Technologies acquisition, EV~$290m), top-down and bottom-up valuation models (6 models incl. S&W P.T. with a very detailed cost based structure). Corporate support with subsidiaries in seller position (info memo, financing scheme), impairment test.

  • CEA - Internship - hypersonic flow simulation

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 > Refining of physical models: ablation and hypersonic & high-temperature gas dynamics.

    > Developing new software: initiative enabling the first complete ground test simulation (Fortran, KornShell).

  • Education nationale - Tutor / teaching assistant at university level

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Teaching assistant in French preparatory classes: organization of Math oral exams.

  • Equinoxe - Gala Centrale Paris - Head of the catering-logistic department

    2009 - 2011 Head of the catering-logistics department (€20k budget) of Equinoxe – Gala ECP (€100k budget, 70 members).

    > Two events: the Gala (3,000 people) and the Inauguration Party (400 students and Partner Companies).

    > Management: recruited, trained and led department’s team of 11 students, directed 100 barmen (30 nationalities).

    > Relationship with companies: caterer benchmark, negotiation with wholesaler, application for sponsoring.

    > Operational logistics: restructuring stock management, budget tracking, and knowledge transmission.

    Results: cut costs from €19,500 to €10,500, alongside improvements in satisfaction and reliability.

Formations

  • University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 2012 - 2013 Mphil

    Energy Technologies
    72%

    Publication (MTS/IEEE): "The frequency response of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers - Spatiotemporal response and implications for tidal turbine site assessment", Oceans'14

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 2009 - 2011 MSc

    GPA 3.71

