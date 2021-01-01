Menu

Romain JACQUIOT

NEW YORK

  • Area 23 / FCB Health - New York - Senior Digital Producer

    2015 - maintenant

  • Publicis Kaplan Thaler - New York - Account Manager / Digital Project Manager

    2011 - 2015 Cartier USA Digital account management

  • Garnier International - Groupe l'Oréal

    2007 - 2007

  • Marcel / Publicis Net - Digital Project Manager / International Coordinator

    2007 - 2011 Key roles :
    > Client’s needs identification, scope of work definition
    > Conception : needs definition, site tree, wireframes, functional specifications
    > Production follow-up : planning, coordination and management of conception, creation, development teams and third party agencies, workshop leading, process definition
    > Put to live management : testing, quality assurance
    > Client relation management : accompany, advising, commercial proposal and day-to-day project report
    > Management and follow-up of financial aspects : project estimate, external acquisitions
    > International coordination : guidelines production, global project overviews, weekly status, agencies coordination

    Account types and related projects :
    Luxury account : e-commerce bridal website, product focused micro-sites, Wikipedia and Facebook communication, intranet for brand internal communication, iPhone and iPad applications. International coordination of associated agencies (USA / JP / CH ) upon brand value and creation
    Telecom account : advertising website and associated media plan (banners + newsletters)
    Mass market account : advertising website and associated media plan (banners + newsletters)
    On-line boutique: management and update of the website, CRM operations, banner campaigns

  • Publicis Net

    Paris 2005 - 2006

