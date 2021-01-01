Romain JACQUIOT

Marcel / Publicis Net
- Digital Project Manager / International Coordinator
2007 - 2011
Key roles :
> Client’s needs identification, scope of work definition
> Conception : needs definition, site tree, wireframes, functional specifications
> Production follow-up : planning, coordination and management of conception, creation, development teams and third party agencies, workshop leading, process definition
> Put to live management : testing, quality assurance
> Client relation management : accompany, advising, commercial proposal and day-to-day project report
> Management and follow-up of financial aspects : project estimate, external acquisitions
> International coordination : guidelines production, global project overviews, weekly status, agencies coordination
Account types and related projects :
Luxury account : e-commerce bridal website, product focused micro-sites, Wikipedia and Facebook communication, intranet for brand internal communication, iPhone and iPad applications. International coordination of associated agencies (USA / JP / CH ) upon brand value and creation
Telecom account : advertising website and associated media plan (banners + newsletters)
Mass market account : advertising website and associated media plan (banners + newsletters)
On-line boutique: management and update of the website, CRM operations, banner campaigns