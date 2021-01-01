Retail
Romain JANNIN
Romain JANNIN
SALON DE PROVENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Au Service du Militaire
- Militaire
SALON DE PROVENCE
2015 - maintenant
Formations
MFR La Catie (74330)
74330
2012 - 2014
bep service a la personne
MFR La Catie (74330)
74330
2012 - 2014
BEP service a la personne
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
