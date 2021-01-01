Retail
Romain KASBACH
Romain KASBACH
Paris
Entreprises
Orange
- Ingénieur de développement
Paris
2011 - 2014
FIA-NET
- Ingénieur de développement
2009 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2006 - 2009
Réseau
Gauthier KÄSBACH
Hugues KASBACH
Hugues KASBACH
