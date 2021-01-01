Menu

Romain KERAUTRET

Hem

Entreprises

  • Mondial Relay - Responsable d'exploitation

    Hem 2013 - maintenant

  • Mondial Relay - Chef de projets

    Hem 2012 - 2013

  • Mondial Relay - Chef d'équipe

    Hem 2010 - 2012

  • Calberson - Exploitant import/export lignes Irlande et Turquie

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2010

Formations

  • Promotrans (Lille)

    Lille 2010 - 2013 Titre Management des
    opérations logistiques internationales
